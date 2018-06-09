Público
Feminismo Bizkaia pide perdón a las mujeres condenadas por brujería en el siglo XVII

La presidenta del parlamento foral de Bizkaia, Ana Otadui, y los ayuntamientos de la comarca del Duranguesado han pedido perdón a estas mujeres y sus descendientes y reivindicado, su "legado de inconformismo y su grito de libertad".

La presidenta del parlamento foral de Bizkaia, Ana Otadui, y los ayuntamientos de la comarca del Duranguesado han pedido este sábado perdón a las mujeres que en 1617 fueron condenadas a prisión acusadas de brujería.

Las mujeres fueron condenadas por los representantes de los municipios de la comarca y de las Juntas (el parlamento foral provincial) a penas de prisión más duras que las pedidas por los propios inquisidores desplazados desde Madrid y Logroño.

Otadui ha reivindicado hoy, según una nota de las Juntas de Bizkaia, el "legado de inconformismo y su grito de libertad" de aquellas acusadas de brujería, y ha apostado por "dar pasos hacia una más efectiva y real igualdad entre hombres y mujeres que termine de una vez por todas con la violencia contra las mujeres", además de reafirmar el compromiso de las Juntas Generales de "visibilizar a las mujeres en la historia de nuestra Bizkaia".

La presidenta del parlamento foral y alcaldes y concejales de los ayuntamientos del Duraqnguesado han suscrito un manifiesto en el que, además de pedir perdón a los descendientes de aquellas mujeres por el daño producido a causa de las decisiones tomadas por las autoridades hace 400 años, se han prometido a que sus instituciones condenarán todas aquellas acciones que vayan en contra de la igualdad de hombres y mujeres y de la libertad de pensamiento, conciencia y creencia.

