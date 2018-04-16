Público
Feria de Abril Muere un caballo en la Feria de Abril de Sevilla por no comer ni beber durante todo el día

La Policía Local denuncia al propietario del equino, que padecía una dolencia estomacal, según el servicio de emergencias

Feria de Abril de Sevilla, donde ayer murió un caballo. / RAÚL CARO (EFE)

La Policía Local de Sevilla ha denunciado al propietario de un caballo que murió ayer en el recinto de la Feria de Abril de Sevilla tras no alimentarle en todo el día y fallecer como consecuencia de una dolencia estomacal.

El servicio de coordinación de emergencias del Ayuntamiento de Sevilla ha informado de que el equino, como se comprobó posteriormente, falleció víctima de una enteritis previa (cólico) y no había sido alimentado en todo el día por su propietario.

La Policía ha informado de que se ha elevado la correspondiente denuncia y ha pedido a los propietarios de caballos que comprueben su estado antes de ir con ellos al recinto ferial, así como que los alimenten y les den de beber, sobre todo en función del aumento de las temperaturas que se espera para los próximos días.

