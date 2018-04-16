La Policía Local de Sevilla ha denunciado al propietario de un caballo que murió ayer en el recinto de la Feria de Abril de Sevilla tras no alimentarle en todo el día y fallecer como consecuencia de una dolencia estomacal.
El servicio de coordinación de emergencias del Ayuntamiento de Sevilla ha informado de que el equino, como se comprobó posteriormente, falleció víctima de una enteritis previa (cólico) y no había sido alimentado en todo el día por su propietario.
🌡️Hoy subirán las temperaturas— Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) 16 de abril de 2018
Comprueba que tu caballo se encuentra bien antes de venir a #FeriaSevilla18
Ayer falleció un caballo en el Real de la Feria que vino enfermo: Tenía enteritis previa (cólico) y ese día no comió nada.
Se va a denunciar al propietario por los hechos. pic.twitter.com/kXcJrc2AeP
La Policía ha informado de que se ha elevado la correspondiente denuncia y ha pedido a los propietarios de caballos que comprueben su estado antes de ir con ellos al recinto ferial, así como que los alimenten y les den de beber, sobre todo en función del aumento de las temperaturas que se espera para los próximos días.
