Mundial La FIFA pide a los cámaras de televisión que eviten los planos sexistas en el Mundial

La organización ha ordenado a las cadenas internacionales que retransmiten los partidos de fútbol que dejen de enfocar a las mujeres que se encuentran en la grada.

Los fanáticos de Croacia celebran después de que su equipo ganó el partido semifinal de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2018 entre Croacia e Inglaterra/EFE

La FIFA ha ordenado a las cadenas internacionales que retransmiten los partidos de fútbol que dejen de enfocar a las mujeres que se encuentran en la grada durante los partidos del Mundial de Rusia. Con esta medida tratan de poner fin a las acusaciones de sexismo que les ha salpicado durante toda la competición deportiva.

La asociación presidida por Gianni Infantino ha admitido que la FIFA no está siendo "proactiva", aunque reconoce que quiere "tomar medidas contra las cosas que están mal". Desde la FIFA insisten que su objetivo era perseguir los comportamientos racistas y homófobos, pero que, sin embargo, han sido las actitudes machistas las más repetidas. 

En los últimos días entre las informaciones sexistas destaca la galería de fotos de la agencia de fotografía Getty titulada como "las aficionadas más calientes del Mundial". También, las mismas periodistas deportivas han denunciado el machismo que están sufriendo durante la cobertura mediática del Mundial.


