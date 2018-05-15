Facebook anunció este lunes que la suspensión de 200 aplicaciones en su plataforma, dentro de la investigación interna que se está llevando a cabo sobre el uso indebido de datos iniciada tras la polémica filtración a la consultora política Cambridge Analytica.
El máximo responsable de la firma californiana, Mark Zuckerberg, afirmó en marzo que haría una investigación de todas las aplicaciones que tuvieron acceso a grandes cantidades de información antes de que Facebook cambiara sus políticas en 2014.
El proceso "está en marcha" y pasa por identificar esas "apps" en una primera fase y, en caso de sospecha, entrevistar y solicitar información a sus desarrolladores, o realizar auditorías que pueden implicar una inspección presencial, señaló Facebook en un comunicado en su página corporativa.
Ime Archibong, vicepresidente de colaboraciones de producto, indicó que expertos internos y externos han abordado "miles de aplicaciones" hasta la fecha, 200 de las cuales están suspendidas y pendientes de una "exhaustiva investigación sobre si, efectivamente, usaron indebidamente datos".
"Si encontremos pruebas de que esas u otras 'apps' usaron indebidamente datos, las vetaremos y notificaremos a la gente", subrayó el directivo, que remitió a una página del Centro de Ayuda de Facebook donde consta si la información del usuario ha sido compartida con terceros.
La medida es consecuencia de la polémica filtración de datos de 87 millones de usuarios, sin su consentimiento, a la consultora británica Cambridge Analytica por medio de una aplicación de la plataforma
