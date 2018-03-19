El fiscal ordena poner freno a las causas por enaltecimiento

En los últimos años se han acelerado el número de denuncias por enaltecimiento del terrorismo. Y convendría bajar un poco el ritmo. Ése es el mensaje que la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional le ha hecho llegar recientemente a la Guardia Civil y que en breve tiene previsto trasladar a la Policía Nacional, según ha hecho público El Mundo en una información.
El Ministerio Público llega a esta conclusión tras la doctrina dictada recientemente por el Tribunal Supremo, siguiendo una nueva directiva de la Unión Europea en lo concerniente a la persecución del terrorismo. Según dicha norma europea, para condenar el enaltecimiento debe detectarse "un riesgo de que se puedan cometer uno o varios de dichos delitos". Sobra decir, que muchos de los casos que han terminado en el banquillo no cumplen dicho enunciado.
La subsecuente aplicación de la directiva por parte del Constitucional y del Supremo ha derivado en absoluciones varias, tales como la del tuitero Arkaitz Terrón. La Fiscalía les reclamaba dos años de prisión por ser autor de mensaje como "Adiós y honor, Arkaitz [condenado por terrorismo]. Siempre en el recuerdo"; "Juan Carlos Primero, más alto que Carrero!!"; "Entonces, ¿Mañana hace el saque de honor Irene Villa?".
En la confirmación de dicha absolución, el Supremo relataba de qué modo la directiva supondría "una escisión" dentro de la doctrina sobre enaltecimiento. A su vez, en dicho escrito el fiscal José Antonio del Cerro avisaba de que al confirmar la absolución de Terrón se planteaba "una modificación legislativa que vacía de contenido" el delito de enaltecimiento.
