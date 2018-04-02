Público
Ola de incendios La Fiscalía cree que el 61% de los grandes incendios de la ola de octubre de 2017 en Galicia fueron intencionados

El fiscal Fernando Suanzes, que ha comparecido en la comisión de estudio sobre los incendios que creó el Parlamento gallego, afirma, sin embargo, que "no se pudo determinar" la existencia de una trama criminal.

El Fiscal Fernando Suanzes durante su comparecencia en el parlamento gallego. | EP

El 61% de los grandes fuegos que se produjeron en la ola de incendios del pasado octubre en Galicia fueron con "gran probabilidad" intencionados, según el estudio del Ministerio Fiscal, cuyas conclusiones ha hecho públicas el fiscal superior de Galicia, Fernando Suanzes.

Suanzes ha comparecido este lunes en la comisión de estudio sobre los incendios que creó el Parlamento gallego a raíz de aquella oleada de fuegos.

En este foro, ha ratificado que "no se pudo determinar" que "obedezcan a una iniciativa criminal compleja de grupos de personas u organizaciones que actúen de forma coordinada o planificada o persigan objetivos supraindividuales".

De acuerdo con los datos que ha trasladado, en cuanto a la intencionalidad, el 61% (11 de 18) lo fueron con "gran probabilidad" en el caso de los grandes incendios, los que calcinan más de 500 hectáreas, mientras que los restantes siete se debieron a reproducciones o propagaciones.

Por parte de la Policía Autonómica, que examinó 97 fuegos, la intencionalidad está "próxima al 70%", mientras que la Guardia Civil (analizó 352) sitúa la cifra en el 79,5% y la Consejería de Medio Rural la "eleva" al 87,7%.

"Sea cual fuere el índice manejado", el dato "es elevado y preocupante", un fenómeno "inaceptable capaz de devastar el territorio y causar graves daños en la vida y bienes personas", por lo que para el fiscal "no debe ser objeto de polémica" sino acentuar la necesidad de colaboración, que "en estos momentos" es "impecable".

Así las cosas, con fecha del pasado 14 de marzo, la Fiscalía emitió un decreto de archivo de las diligencias de investigación penal que había abierto tras aquellos días, en que ardieron más de 47.000 hectáreas, murieron cuatro personas y se generó una elevada alarma social en la comunidad.

