La Fiscalía de Medio Ambiente y Urbanismo investigará las decenas de incendios que se vienen produciendo en plantas de tratamiento de residuos de toda España para conocer si existe una trama corrupta detrás de estos casos, según ha confirmado en una carta el propio Ministerio Público al diputado de Unidos Podemos y coportavoz de Equo, Juantxo López de Uralde.
El pasado 12 de diciembre, la formación verde interpuso una denuncia ante la Fiscalía por los 145 fuegos en plantas de reciclaje que se han producido en todas las comunidades autónomas a excepción de Cantabria desde el año 2012. El diputado solicitaba a la institución que investigara si hay un nexo común en todos ellos, un mismo modus operandi o determinados intereses económicos detrás. Ahora, la Fiscalía ha incoado diligencias para su esclarecimiento “dada la relevancia de los hechos denunciados”, señala la misiva.
“Cuando son provocados, los incendios en plantas de residuos son un crimen ambiental porque contaminan gravemente la atmósfera poniendo en riesgo la salud de los vecinos y vecinas. La decisión de la Fiscalía de investigar lo que hay detrás de esos incendios en plantas de reciclaje es una buena noticia. Esperamos que llegue hasta el final y puedan clarificar qué intereses hay detrás de estos numerosos fuegos”, ha señalado López de Uralde.
Habrá ampliación
