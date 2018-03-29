Público
Público

U2 La Fiscalía de Valencia investiga posibles abusos en la venta de entradas para el concierto de U2 en Madrid

Se han abierto diligencias preprocesales civiles para investigar a la firma Viagogo, concretamente si los precios estipulados por esta empresa para las citadas entradas puede constituir un abuso.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Bono (centro), The Edge (izquierda) y Adam Clayton de U2 , durante un concierto en París. REUTERS

Bono (centro), The Edge (izquierda) y Adam Clayton de U2 , durante un concierto en París. REUTERS

La Fiscalía Provincial de Valencia investiga una posible conducta abusiva para los consumidores por parte de una plataforma digital de venta de entradas, tras la recepción de denuncias relacionadas con los pases para el concierto que U2 dará en Madrid el próximo septiembre.

Según ha informado el Ministerio Público, se han abierto diligencias preprocesales civiles -no se investiga un delito, sino una posible conducta abusiva- para investigar a la firma Viagogo, concretamente si los precios estipulados por esta empresa para las citadas entradas puede constituir un abuso.

La Fiscalía de Valencia ha recibido varias denuncias formuladas por compradores de entradas el pasado mes de enero. La iniciativa judicial se enmarca en el "ejercicio de la función constitucional y legal del Ministerio Fiscal, de promover la acción de la justicia en defensa de los derechos de los consumidores y usuarios", han señalado las mismas fuentes.

En consecuencia, se ha acordado solicitar información sobre este caso al Ministerio del Interior y a la Conselleria de Comercio y Consumo de la Generalitat Valenciana, para conocer si han realizado alguna gestión al respecto.

Más sospechas

El pasado mes de febrero, Interior avanzó que investigaría a esta misma web por idéntico motivo. El ministro de Educación y Cultura, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, anunció, además, un acuerdo con las autonomías, que son quienes tienen la competencia, para luchar contra este tipo de abusos al tiempo que denunciaba la existencia de un "vacío regulatorio" relacionado con la venta por Internet.

Etiquetas