Francia colaborará con España en la acogida de los migrantes del Aquarius

El Gobierno acepta la propuesta de París.

Fotografía cedida por la ONG "SOS Mediterranee" que muestra a varios de los 629 inmigrantes rescatados a bordo del barco Aquarius. - EFE

Francia cooperará con España en la acogida de los 630 migrantes a bordo del buque Aquarius, según ha anunciado la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, tras mantener una conversación con el embajador francés en España.

Según una nota remitida por Presidencia del Gobierno, España ha aceptado la propuesta del Gobierno de Francia y ha agradecido al presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, su cooperación.

(Habrá ampliación)

