Fuertes tormentas dejan al menos 78 muertos en el norte de la India

Las lluvias y el viento han derribado postes de electricidad y árboles que han bloqueado las carreteras y afectado al suministro de energía

Poste eléctrico derribado por una tormenta en Alwar, en el estado occidental de Rajasthan, India. REUTERS

Tormentas de granizo y lluvia han derribado postes de electricidad y árboles arrancados de raíz, matando al menos a 78 personas en el norte y el oeste de la India, según han informado este jueves funcionarios del gobierno.

Treinta y tres personas murieron el miércoles en el estado occidental de Rajasthan, en el desierto, y 45 en el estado norteño de Uttar Pradesh, dijeron las autoridades.

"Experimentamos una tormenta feroz, con una velocidad del viento inusualmente alta, y como resultado, 33 personas murieron en los distritos de Alwar, Dholpur y Bharatpur en Rajasthan", dijo a Reuters por teléfono Hemant Gera, responsable de la gestión de socorro y desastres en Rajasthan.

Las tormentas azotaron cuatro distritos de Uttar Pradesh (en el mapa), Saharanpur, Bareilly, Bijnore y Agra.

Las fuertes lluvias y los fuertes vientos derribaron postes de electricidad y árboles, bloquearon las carreteras y afectaron el suministro de energía en las zonas más afectadas.

Otras fuentes como la Autoridad Nacional de Gestión de Desastres (NDMA, en inglés) afirman que hay al menos 94 muertes y 410 personas heridas en las últimas horas por las tormentas. En el estado de Uttar Pradesh, 62 personas han fallecido y 205 han sido heridas, mientras que en Rajastán perecieron 32 personas y otras 205 resultaron heridas. 

En Rajastán, la ministra principal, Vasundhara Raje, ha manifestado sus condolencias por las muertes registradas y ha dicho que ha dado órdenes para que comiencen las tareas de salvamento y recuperación de infraestructuras.

El monzón, que acostumbra a llegar al tercio norte del gigante asiático a finales de junio, viene precedido de dos meses de altas temperaturas que pueden superar los 40 grados y de fuertes tormentas de viento.

Los incidentes meteorológicos son habituales en el Sur de Asia en la época de más intensidad de las lluvias monzónicas, sobre todo entre julio y agosto, cuando suelen causar centenares de muertos y millones de afectados en la región.

El pasado año, más de medio centenar de personas murieron y casi dos millones se vieron afectadas por las inundaciones y lluvias caídas entre principios de junio y mediados de julio en el noreste del país.

