El Ministerio de Defensa ha informado este viernes de que, tras readmitir en un proceso selectivo de acceso a las Fuerzas Armadas a dos mujeres que habían sido excluidas por llevar tatuajes --una discriminación que Público denunció-- todos los opositores que participaron en esas pruebas deberán repetirlas.
El Ministerio informó esta semana de que había estimado el recurso presentado por esas dos aspirantes mujeres, que fueron excluidas de un mismo proceso selectivo de oposición al Cuerpo Militar de Sanidad en la especialidad de Psicología por llevar tatuajes en zonas visibles en caso de que vistieran uniforme de falda. Previamente, la ministra Margarita Robles decidió cambiar esta norma para evitar discriminación entre hombres y mujeres.
Ahora, Defensa ha comunicado a los opositores que, como consecuencia de la readmisión de las dos aspirantes en el proceso, "se va a proceder a celebrar nuevamente las pruebas para quienes hayan superado las de aptitud psicofísica". Las pruebas que deberán realizar son la de lengua inglesa, la de conocimientos generales propios de la especialidad de Psicología y la práctica.
