El funeral de Gabriel Cruz, el niño de 8 años que desapareció en Las Hortichuelas de Níjar (Almería) el 27 de febrero y cuyo cadáver apareció este domingo en el coche de la pareja de su padre, ya detenida, ha dado comienzo en la Catedral de Almería con una gran presencia de sus vecinos.
Entre prolongados aplausos de los cientos de asistentes que se ha congregado a las puertas del Palacio Provincial, el coche fúnebre blanco adornado con diversas coronas ha iniciado el cortejo a las 10,35 horas escoltado por vehículos policiales y coches oficiales.
Aunque estaba previsto que comenzase a las diez y media, ha sido media hora más tarde cuando ha dado inicio la misa. En este tiempo no han cesado los gritos de "no estáis solos" y los aplausos a miembros de Protección Civil, Bomberos y Guardia Civil que participaron en la búsqueda y han acudido al rito religioso.
Los coros y palmas se han repetido una y otra vez exclamando "todos con Gabriel" a la llegada de los padres, Ángel Cruz y Patricia Ramírez. Él ha sido consolado por su exmujer, que le ha acariciado con insistencia el hombro mientras el ataúd con los restos de su hijo era introducido en la Catedral.
Numerosas autoridades políticas e institucionales, como la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, el ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, o la presidenta de la Junta de Andalucía, Susana Díaz, la coordinadora regional de Podemos, Teresa Rodríguez, y familias de víctimas como la de Mariluz Cortés se encuentran entre los numerosos asistentes a este acto fúnebre.
Zoido y Díaz asistieron también ayer por la tarde a la capilla ardiente del pequeño Gabriel, instalada en el Palacio Provincial de la Diputación de Almería, que fue visitada por unas 6.000 personas entre las cinco de la tarde y las diez de la noche.
De nuevo numerosos carteles con los "pescaitos" que tanto gustaban a este niño que quería ser biólogo marino dan ánimo a los padres de Gabriel, Ángel Cruz y Patricia Ramírez, que no han dejado de recibir muestras de cariño desde la desaparición y especialmente desde la detención de la pareja de él, Ana Julia Quezada.
