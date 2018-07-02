Público
Miss Universo 2018 Por primera vez una mujer transexual representará a España en Miss Universo

"En su momento no pude ganar Miss España porque la organización de Miss Mundo no admitía mujeres transgénero. Ahora, tres años después, me vuelvo a presentar porque en Miss Universo sí es posible", cuenta Ángela Ponce.

Coronación de Ángela Ponce - Vídeo El rincón de la belleza

Ángela Ponce ha sido la primera mujer transexual en coronarse como Miss Universo España 2018. La andaluza se hizo con la corona el pasado viernes en Tarragona, tres años después de haber participado en el concurso Miss World Spain. "Con esto quiero dar una lección al mundo de tolerancia y respeto hacia uno mismo y hacia lo demás", contó la sevillana el viernes tras recibir el premio. "En su momento no pude ganar Miss España porque la organización de Miss Mundo no admitía mujeres transgénero. Ahora, tres años después, me vuelvo a presentar porque en Miss Universo sí es posible". 

La ganadora cuenta haber superado muchos obstáculos a lo largo de su vida, desde los tres años cuando ya sabía que era una mujer. Además, Ángela ha aprovechado para poner sobre la mesa el debate en torno la falta de información en diversidad de género que se imparte en colegios e institutos, lo que muchas veces deriva en acoso y bullying entre los jóvenes, tal y como le sucedió a la premiada. Después de todo, Ángela Ponce se ha coronado como Miss Universo España 2018 tras vencer a sus otras veinte compañeras.

