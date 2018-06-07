Las artistas Marina Carmona y Soleá Morente lanzan el tema Telarañas y donan todos sus derechos para apoyar la campaña #GitanasEnEStéreo de la Fundación Secretariado Gitano con la que quiere quiere recaudar fondos para programas en favor de la igualdad de las niñas y mujeres gitanas.
Con esta iniciativa, presentada este jueves 7 de junio, la Fundación Secretariado Gitano quiere destacar los logros cosechados, llamar la atención sobre la desigualdad y discriminación y hacer visible la necesidad de seguir trabajando por la igualdad de oportunidades y la defensa de los derechos de las mujeres gitanas, según ha informado en un comunicado.
"Si la comunidad gitana en España es uno de los grupos sociales más vulnerables y discriminados, la situación de la mujer gitana es aún más preocupante. Si la desigualdad de la mujer es un hecho patente en nuestra sociedad, en el caso de la mujer gitana es aún mayor", ha advertido Directora del Departamento de Igualdad y Lucha contra la Discriminación de la Fundación, Sara Giménez.
La pieza principal de esta campaña es el 'videoclip' de la canción 'Telarañas', una composición repleta de optimismo y reivindicación que Marina Carmona ha compuesto especialmente para #GitanasEnEstéreo y que interpreta junto a Soleá Morente. Las dos artistas han donado todos sus derechos para apoyar los proyectos que la organización.
Con esta campaña la Fundación Secretariado Gitano quiere recaudar fondos para continuar su trabajo junto a las 17.000 niñas mujeres gitanas, que, según subraya esta ONG, "están dando un nuevo significando a la identidad gitana y se están convirtiendo en referentes dentro y fuera de su propia comunidad".
