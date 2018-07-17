El Gobierno canario califica de crimen machista la muerte de la familia en La Orotava

El Ejecutivo de Canarias ha atribuido este miércoles a un presunto caso de violencia machista la muerte de la mujer de La Orotava, cuyo cadáver fue hallado en su vivienda junto al de sus dos hijas y su pareja. Por su parte, fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno han manifestado que no hay un comunicación oficial que certifique que se trata de una muerte de este tipo.
En un comunicado, el consejero de Presidencia, Justicia e Igualdad, José Miguel Barragán, traslada sus condolencias a la familia y reafirma el compromiso y apoyo del Ejecutivo canario a las víctimas de todas y cada una de las manifestaciones de la violencia machista.
El Ejecutivo canario considera en la nota que es absolutamente indispensable mostrar la repulsa social e institucional, unidad y colaboración, así como tolerancia cero hacia los agresores para poner fin a la violencia de género. "Una terrible lacra social que debilita los pilares de nuestro sistema político y nuestra convivencia cotidiana, y que se fundamenta en una consideración desigual y desequilibrada de las relaciones de poder entre hombres y mujeres, prejuicios sexistas, y actitudes discriminatorias en los más variados aspectos", remarca Barragán.
El consejero destaca la determinación del Gobierno para contribuir a erradicar este grave problema social, máximo exponente de la desigualdad, a través de la prevención, sensibilización, educación y asistencia y protección a las víctimas. "Cuando hablamos de víctimas, no hablamos de cifras ni de estadísticas, sino de mujeres y menores con nombres y apellidos", afirma en la nota la directora del Instituto Canario de Igualdad, Claudina Morales.
Remarca que la violencia de género no es un asunto privado e insiste en la necesaria responsabilidad e implicación de todos los sectores de la sociedad para poder erradicar la violencia machista y construir una sociedad plenamente igualitaria. Fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno han insistido en que no hay una confirmación oficial que determine que estas muertes son atribuibles a la violencia machista y han señalado que la investigación continúa abierta.
