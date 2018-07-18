El Gobierno del PSOE, a través del ministerio para la Transición Energética y Medio Ambiente, ha tomado la decisión de paralizar la construcción del cementerio nuclear en el pueblo conquense de Villar de Cañas, según adelanta el diario El País.

De acuerdo con esta información, el Almacén Temporal Centralizado (ATC), cuya construcción acumula ya una gran retraso, autorizado por el anterior Gobierno del PP para albergar residuos nucleares, queda en suspenso después de que el Gobierno haya enviado un escrito al Consejo de Seguridad Nuclear (CSN), el organismo encargado de analizar y avalar el permiso de construcción, para que paralice los trámites.

La decisión obedece a la intención del nuevo Ejecutivo socialista de diseñar antes su política energética para los próximos años.

El anuncio ha sido acogido con satisfacción por la Junta de Castilla-La Mancha, gobernada por el PSOE, que siempre se había opuesto al silo nuclear, cuya construcción tiene un presupuesto cercano a los 1.000 millones de euros.

El Gobierno de Rajoy aprobó el emplazamiento del cementerio nuclear en Villar de Cañas en 2012. El CSN avaló esa decisión en julio de 2015, aunque técnicos del propio CSN pusieron en duda la idoneidad de los suelos de los terrenos elegidos en el pueblo conquense.

Esta decisión del Gobierno suspende pero no cancela el proyecto. El retraso que acumula el cementerio nuclear es considerable: según el plan nacional de residuos nucleares tendría que haber estado construido en 2010, pero hasta 2015 no se dio vía libre a su construcción. Al proyecto aún le falta no sólo el permiso construcción, sino también la declaración de impacto ambiental que debe tramitar precisamente el ministerio de Transición Energética. En 2015 se dijo que el cementerio estaría listo en 2018. Enresa, la empresa pública que se encarga de la gestión de residuos radiactivos, afirmó no hace mucho que el cementerio estará operativo en 2021. Ahora queda paralizado hasta nueva fecha.