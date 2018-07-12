El Gobierno ha propuesto al periodista parlamentario Fernando Garea como nuevo presidente de la Agencia EFE en sustitución de José Antonio Vera.
Según ha confirmado el periodista a EFE, el Gobierno le ha hecho la oferta de dirigir la agencia pública, un cargo que ha aceptado "muy ilusionado", pero consciente de la dificultad que supone dirigir uno de los grandes referentes informativos a nivel nacional e internacional.
Hasta ahora Garea era adjunto a la dirección de El Confidencial. Licenciado en Periodismo por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Garea ha ejercido gran parte de su carrera periodística como cronista parlamentario. Se inició en Diario 16 y formó parte de los equipos fundadores de El Mundo y en 2007 de Público, donde seguía la actualidad del PSOE y del Congreso.
Tras su paso por este diario, se incorporó a El País en 2008 como corresponsal parlamentario, hasta 2017, año en el que se marchó del diario de Prisa para fichar por El Confidencial. Garea también era un habitual de las tertulias políticas televisivas en cadenas como Antena 3, Telecinco y CNN.
