El Gobierno resta importancia a las condenas de Europa por no investigar torturas: "Son solo nueve" 

El Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy considera que las nueve condenas a España del Tribunal Europeo de Derechos por no investigar suficientemente denuncias de torturas y por malos tratos a detenidos son pocas. Así ha contestado el Ejecutivo al senador de Bildu Jon Iñarritu en una respuesta parlamentaria en la que emplea el argumento de que ETA ha asesinado a cerca de 900 personas, por lo que 9 condenas del TEDH por no investigar torturas no es un número elevado.

"Durante todos estos años la banda terrorista ETA ha asesinado a cerca de 900 personas, practicándose numerosas detenciones en la lucha contra la misma. Sin embargo, durante todo este período, tan sólo se han registrado 9 casos ebn lo que el TEDH ha declarado simplemente que (...) habría sido recomendable que la investigación judicial fuera más extensa", explica el Gobierno, que minimiza de esta manera las condenas del Tribunal de Estrasburgo por vulneración de derechos humanos.

Asimismo, la respuesta del Ejecutivo también resta importancia a la última condena del Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos contra España por infligir malos tratos o trato degradante a los detenidos Portu y Sarasola: "Sólo se ha apreciado la insuficiencia de las pruebas sobre las causas de unas lesiones que curaron en breve periodo de tiempo sin dejar ninguna secuela".

Sin embargo, el detenido y miembro de ETA Igor Portu sufrió un neumotórax provocado por los golpes de la Guardia Civil, por lo que tuvo que ingresar de urgencia en la UCI del Hospital Donostia y su vida corrió peligro.

"Vergüenza por las condenas"

La actitud de Gobierno contrasta con la de asociaciones como Jueces para la Democracia. Esta organización, por ejemplo, señaló tras conocer la última condena a España por no investigar torturas que sentía "vergüenza por que la actuación de órganos jurisdiccionales españoles haya merecido la calificación de vulneradora de derechos humanos".