La Policía Nacional ha detenido a una pareja -un hombre de 34 años y una mujer de 43, ambos italianos- como presuntos autores de un delito de estafa después de que se gastaran 4.000 euros en el restaurante de un hotel del sur de Gran Canaria y negarse a pagar.
Fue el responsable del establecimiento de restauración el que denunció que una pareja había cenado en el restaurante pidiendo dos botellas de vino de alta calidad cuyo precio por unidad era de 1.950 euros y que luego se habían negado a pagar la cuenta alegando que esas botellas de vino no eran las que habían pedido.
De esta manera, la Jefatura Superior de Policía ha explicado que los agentes que se desplazaron al lugar se entrevistaron con los empleados, quienes confirmaron los hechos. Los policías comprobaron que el vino servido se correspondía con el que la pareja había pedido, por lo que procedieron a su detención como presuntos autores de un delito de estafa.
