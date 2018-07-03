Dos activistas de Greenpeace han desplegado este martes una pancarta en el edificio del Palacio de la Prensa de Madrid con el lema: "Las bolsas de plástico matan". La organización se ha sumado al movimiento #YoUsoMiBolsa para "recordar que las bolsas de plástico de un solo uso están dañando el medio ambiente".
Con esta reivindicación, que coincide con el Día Internacional sin bolsas de plástico, Greenpeace exige la utilización de bolsas reutilizables para frenar la contaminación por plásticos. "Estamos aquí en la plaza de Callao para pedir que se apruebe una normativa más estricta que acabe definitivamente con las bolsas de plástico de usar y tirar de cualquier tipo", informa la ONG en su página web.
Greenpeace, en su comunicado, anima a la ciudadanía y a los establecimientos "a ir más allá del Real Decreto que entró en vigor el pasado 1 de julio" que puso fin la gratuidad de las bolsas de plástico ligeras que se entregaban de forma gratuita en numerosos comercios. Una medida que desde la ONG tachan de insuficiente: "El cobro de bolsas y su sustitución por bolsas compostables no será suficiente para acabar con este problema".
Comentarios
