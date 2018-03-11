Encuentran el cadáver del pequeño Gabriel  y detienen a la pareja de su padre

Las fuerzas de seguridad han encontrado muerto al niño Gabriel Cruz, de 8 años, desaparecido el 27 de febrero en Las Hortichuelas, en Níjar (Almería), y han detenido a la pareja del padre del menor, llamada Ana Julia, según fuentes de la investigación.
El cuerpo se encontraba en el maletero del coche de la arrestada, según las mismas fuentes. La mujer habría sido detenida cuando transportaba el cadáver del pequeño y se disponía a introducirlo en un pozo, informa la Cadena Ser.
La detenida estaba en el punto de mira de las fuerzas de seguridad desde que fuera ella quien encontró la camiseta del pequeño
La actual pareja del padre de Gabriel estaba en el punto de mira de las fuerzas de seguridad desde que fuera ella quien encontró la camiseta del pequeño.
El ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, se ha puesto en contacto con los padres del niño para trasmitirles su "profundo dolor y conmoción" tras el hallazgo de su cadáver esta mañana.
Rajoy comparte el "dolor" por la muerte de Gabriel
El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha compartido con "todos" los españoles el "dolor" por la muerte de Gabriel Cruz.
Así lo ha manifestado este domingo Rajoy a través de su cuenta de Twitter. El presidente del Gobierno ha acompañado el tuit con el hashtag #TodosSomosGabriel.
Comparto con todos los españoles el dolor por la pérdida de Gabriel. Descanse en paz. MR#TodosSomosGabriel— Mariano Rajoy Brey (@marianorajoy) 11 de marzo de 2018
Las condolencias se han sucedido desde que se conociera la noticia. El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ha trasladado su "solidaridad y cariño" a la familia de Gabriel Cruz y ha dicho confiar "en el trabajo de la policía y de la justicia".
El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias ha destacado que noticia "ha sido un verdadero mazazo". "Mis pensamientos están con sus allegados", ha añadido. El presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha expresado su "cariño y apoyo" a los padres de Gabriel Cruz, el pequeño de ocho años cuyo cadáver ha sido encontrado esta mañana tras doce días desaparecido.
Por su parte, la presidenta de la Junta de Andalucía, Susana Díaz, ha enviado su "apoyo y cariño" a los padres de Gabriel Cruz y se ha declarado "Horrorizada ante la noticia del hallazgo del cuerpo del pequeño Gabriel".
(Habrá ampliación)
