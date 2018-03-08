Agentes de la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) están registrando la finca de unos familiares del hombre que fue detenido por acosar a la madre de Gabriel Cruz, el niño cuyo rastro se perdió el pasado 27 de febrero en Las Hortichuelas, en Níjar (Almería).
Fuentes de la investigación han informado de ese registro, que se produce en una finca situada en la zona próxima a la desaparición en el marco de las pesquisas para tratar de localizar al niño.
El hombre, D.M.F.A., fue detenido la pasada semana por incumplir una orden de alejamiento respecto a la madre del niño. Había sido condenado en dos ocasiones por acosarla y se le reconoció un trastorno mental como circunstancia atenuante.
La Guardia Civil prosigue la búsqueda de Gabriel en un radio de doce kilómetros desde el lugar donde desapareció el martes 27 de febrero.
