Guaza Hallan los cadáveres de tres miembros de una misma familia en Tenerife

La Guardia Civil no descarta ninguna hipótesis, ni siquiera que se trate de un caso de violencia de género.

Un agente de la Guardia Civil./ EFE

La Guardia Civil investiga la muerte violenta de tres personas en Guaza, en Arona (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), cuyos cadáveres han sido hallados esta mañana, han informado fuentes de la investigación.

Los cuerpos corresponden a un matrimonio y un anciano de más de 70 años que murieron por arma blanca. Fueron encontrados en la vivienda familiar por el hijo y nieto de los fallecidos. El joven de 21 años está herido con un corte en la mano.

Los cadáveres fueron hallados después de un aviso de robo en la vivienda. Presentan evidentes signos de violencia y esperan a ser trasladados al Instituto Anatómico Forense, donde se les realizará la autopsia pertinente que determine las verdaderas causas del fallecimiento.

Los investigadores no descartan ninguna hipótesis sobre el suceso, ni siquiera que se trate de un caso de violencia de género.

