Un menor sufre graves desgarros en el cuerpo por las cuchillas de la valla de Ceuta

Un varón de 16 años de edad y nacional de Guinea Conakry permanece ingresado desde primera hora de la tarde de este jueves en el Hospital Universitario de Ceuta con "desgarros muy importantes por todo el cuerpo" que en principio no hacen temer por su vida tras precipitarse alrededor de las 16.00 horas desde lo alto del doble vallado fronterizo de la ciudad autónoma, que tiene alambres con cuchillas tanto en su parte superior como a media altura.
El migrante presumiblemente tendrá que ser intervenido quirúrgicamente. En la primera revisión sanitaria de urgencia a la que le han sometido los voluntarios del Equipo de Respuesta Inmediata ante Emergencias (ERIE) de Inmigración de la Cruz Roja se le diagnosticaron cortes "profundos" en el empeine y el talón de aquiles de la pierna derecha, así como desgarros en las extremidades y en ambas manos.
El joven ha sido localizado en las inmediaciones de la barriada de Benzú, en la que termina en un espigón marítimo en aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar el perímetro fronterizo de más de ocho kilómetros de longitud que separa la localidad española de Marruecos.
Casi a la misma hora pero en el otro extremo del vallado, en las naves de los polígonos comerciales del Tarajal, una mujer también de origen subsahariano ha tenido que ser atendida por el ERIE de la institución humanitaria después de ser arrojada desde un coche en el que probablemente había atravesado oculta minutos antes la frontera.
