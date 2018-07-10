El cadáver de una persona de entre 50 y 60 años ha sido localizado este martes en el hueco de uno de los ascensores del Hospital Universitario de La Paz aunque llevaba más de un día en ese enclave, según han informando a Europa Press fuentes policiales y del propio centro.

Personal de mantenimiento del centro ha realizado el hallazgo del cuerpo ante el fuerte hedor que desprendía la zona. El cadáver estaba en posición de decúbito supino y llevaba más de un día en el hueco del elevador.

Desde el centro se ha avisado de forma inmediata a la Policía Nacional y ya se ha desplazado un forense para analizar el cadáver. La investigación la ha asumido el grupo V de Homicidios y no se descarta ninguna hipótesis de momento.

No obstante, fuentes conocedoras del caso indican a Europa Press que el hombre, que en principio no es trabajador del centro, portaba una carta manuscrita. Además, confirman que el ascensor funcionaba "perfectamente" y el aparato, en un primer análisis, no estaba forzado.

Las mismas fuentes apuntan a que, desde la prudencia, la hipótesis principal es que pudiera tratarse de un suicidio, aunque todas las líneas de investigación están abiertas.