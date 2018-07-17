Público
Lince ibérico Hallan el cadáver de un lince ibérico en el lago de un campo de golf de Huelva

El cuerpo del animal fue trasladado al Centro de Análisis y Diagnóstico de la Fauna Silvestre (CAD) de la Junta de Andalucía, donde se le practicó una necropsia que no ha revelado la causa de la muerte, por lo que se están realizando más pruebas

Un ejemplar de lince ibérico.- LIFE+IBERLINCE

El cadáver de un ejemplar macho de lince ibérico ha sido encontrado en el interior del lago artificial del campo de golf del núcleo costero de Matalascañas, en el término municipal de Almonte (Huelva).

El hallazgo, según ha informado hoy el programa Life Iberlince en un comunicado, se produjo en la mañana del pasado miércoles y hasta ese lugar se desplazaron técnicos de la Consejería de Medio Ambiente y Ordenación del Territorio adscritos a dicho programa junto a agentes de la autoridad.

El cadáver fue trasladado al Centro de Análisis y Diagnóstico de la Fauna Silvestre (CAD) de la Junta de Andalucía, donde se le ha practicado la necropsia que no ha revelado la causa de la muerte.

Por ello, se están efectuando análisis complementarios y la limpieza de huesos para intentar concretar la causa de la muerte y obtener la máxima información del cadáver.

