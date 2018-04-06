La Guardia Civil encontró restos biológicos de la mujer desaparecida hace un mes por la zona de Fuentidueña del Tajo (Madrid) en el maletero del coche de su pareja, un hombre al que vino a ver desde Paraguay, y trabaja con la principal hipótesis de que se trata de un caso de violencia machista.
Así lo han confirmado a Efe fuentes del instituto armado, que no han precisado de qué restos se trata y no descartan por completo otras hipótesis.
Al parecer la mujer, Zuni Adela Baez Mancuello, de 34 años, viajó desde Paraguay a España el pasado 6 de marzo para ver a su novio, a quien se le tomó declaración tras la desaparición aunque no fue detenido, ha informado hoy la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Madrid, que ha pedido la colaboración ciudadana para encontrarla.
Zuni mide 1,50 metros, es delgada, tiene la tez blanca y el pelo castaño claro. Vestía jersey oscuro, pantalón de pinzas gris y abrigo largo grisáceo, y llevaba una maleta amarilla y un bolso beige.
El instituto armado pide que si alguien la hubiera visto por las localidades de Rivas Vaciamadrid, Perales de Tajuña, Valdelaguna o Estremera contacte con el grupo de personas de la Unidad Orgánica de Policía Judicial de este Cuerpo en el número 696 92 42 25
