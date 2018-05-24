Público
Tui Hallan una segunda víctima mortal tras la explosión en Tui

El cuerpo ha sido hallado en la misma zona donde fue localizada la primera víctima mortal de la explosión-

Equipos de desactivación de explosivos y desescombro siguen trabajando en una parroquia de Tui (Pontevedra

Los efectivos de búsqueda han localizado este jueves un segundo cadáver en la zona donde el miércoles se halló a la primera víctima de la explosión de un lugar donde se almacenaba de forma irregular material pirotécnico en el municipio pontevedrés de Tui.

Así lo han confirmado fuentes de la Guardia Civil, que ha concretado que el cuerpo ha sido hallado en "la misma zona" donde fue localizada la primera víctima mortal de la explosión, debido a la que hubo también una treintena de heridos.

Las labores de desescombro tras la explosión se han retomado en la mañana de este jueves con la incorporación de perros de rescate y con la máxima prioridad de buscar posibles víctimas.

