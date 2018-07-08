El Defensor del Paciente ha criticado la "falta de claridad" de las autoridades sanitarias sobre la retirada "de forma preventiva" de más de un centenar de lotes de medicamentos contra la hipertensión que contienen el principio activo "valsartan" y ha pedido más información al Gobierno.
En un comunicado, el Defensor detalla que ha remitido una carta a la ministra de Sanidad, Carmen Montón, en la que, entre otras cuestiones, pregunta desde cuándo ha alterado la multinacional china Zhejing Huahai Pharmaceutical el proceso de fabricación de "valsartan".
Fuentes del Ministerio de Sanidad han precisado que en España casi 470.000 personas toman el medicamento que contiene el principio activo, retirado tras detectar "N-Nitrosodimetilamina (NDMA)", una impureza que podría producir cáncer, según la Agencia Internacional para la Investigación sobre el Cáncer (IARC) de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS).
Los fármacos afectados, todos ellos en forma de comprimidos, han sido distribuidos por las farmacéuticas y laboratorios Kern Pharma, Alter, Cinfa, Normon, Pensa Pharma, Sandoz, Almus, Aurovitas Spain, Combix, Ranbaxy, Stada, Qualigen, Ratiopharm, Tarbis, Tecnimede España, Tedec-Meiji Farma.
Y afectan a los lotes fabricados en China por la citada multinacional, según explica en su web la Agencia Española del Medicamento (AEMPS).
Carmen Flores, la responsable del Defensor del Paciente, quiere saber cómo ha justificado el laboratorio chino la presencia del citado carcinógeno, ya que considera que la explicación de que se trata "de un error en el proceso de fabricación" no explica la presencia de dicho químico.
El Consejo General de Colegios Oficiales de Farmacéuticos informó el pasado viernes de que las oficinas de farmacia españolas estaban retirando "con normalidad" las presentaciones del medicamento que presentaban impurezas.
También recordó que los pacientes que tengan alguna de las presentaciones afectadas no deben interrumpir su tratamiento, sino acudir al centro de salud para que le sustituyan su medicamento por otro no afectado.
