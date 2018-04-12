La historia del niño chino nacido cuatro años después de la muerte de sus padres

Parece ciencia ficción pero no lo es. La historia del bebé chino Tiantian parece de una época aún por suceder. Sus padres murieron cuatro años antes de su nacimiento. Como lo oyen. Tras una duro proceso judicial, sus abuelos han conseguido que el pequeño se desarrolle en el vientre de una madre sustituta gracias a la reproducción asistida.
La historia comienza con Shen Jie y Liu Xi, una pareja china que tras dos años de matrimonio decide probar la fertilización asistida para poder tener un bebé. La tragedia les sobreviene cinco días antes del trasplante de uno de los embriones fertilizados a Liu, cuando la pareja fallece en un accidente automovilístico en marzo de 2013 en la provincia costera china de Jiangsu.
Los siguientes tres años son la crónica de una dura batalla legal por parte de los padres de Shen y Liu por los derechos de cuatro embriones congelados de sus hijos, según informa Beijing News. Un proceso que se salda finalmente de forma positiva para sus progenitores, consiguiendo la custodia de los embriones en enero de 2017, con la ayuda de una agencia de gestación subrogada, condujeron a Laos para encontrar una madre. La subrogación es ilegal en China.
El alumbramiento tuvo lugar el pasado diciembre. El bebé de Shen y Liu nació sano en un hospital en Guangzhou. La madre de Liu le dio el nombre de Tiantian, que significa dulzura. El mes pasado, la familia celebró los primeros 100 días de Tiantian con una pequeña fiesta.
Después del nacimiento todavía ha habido complicaciones legales. Sin embargo, los nuevos abuelos tuvieron que realizar pruebas de ADN para demostrar su relación con Tiantian y mantener la custodia.
Los abuelos no han decidido cómo contarle a Tiantian sus antecedentes. Shen Xinan, el abuelo paterno de Tiantian, dijo a Beijing News que hasta que Tiantian sea mayor le dirán que sus padres están en el extranjero.
"Este chico está destinado a estar triste desde su llegada al mundo. Otros bebés tienen a sus padres y madres, pero él no. Definitivamente, se lo diremos en el futuro. ¿Cómo no hacerlo?", concluyó Shen.
