Los hogares más pobres soportan más carga fiscal que casi todos los demás niveles de renta

Sólo el 10% de la población más rica paga más impuestos que el 20% de las familias más pobres, según el último informe del Observatorio sobre el reparto de los impuestos y las prestaciones monetarias entre los hogares españoles.
Este dato, aunque no supone ninguna novedad, quiere decir que las rentas más bajas soportan mayor carga fiscal que casi todo el resto de la población española. Según el informe, esto se debe al peso que tienen impuestos indirectos como el IVA en los hogares con más pobres.
Los impuestos indirectos, tal y como explica el informe realizado por la Fundación de Estudios de Economía Aplicada (Fedea), aumentan la desigualdad de los hogares en un 4,35%.
“El IVA es el que más contribuye a ese efecto desigualador, lo que se explica, sobre todo, por su elevado volumen recaudatorio. Es un tributo que eleva la desigualdad de la renta bruta de los hogares en un 3,50%”, informa.
Por lo que se refiere a los impuestos directos, el informe señala que permiten ayudan a reducir la desigualdad con la que se redistribuye la renta en los hogares de España.
Fedea señala que las familias dependientes de pensiones son las que soportan un tipo de efectivo menor y las que mayores beneficios netos de la intervención pública a través de impuestos soportan.
Por último, el informe señala que como en otros países de Europa, en España son los autónomos y las personas de entre 30 y 40 años los que mayor contribución neta aportan.
