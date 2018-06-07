La organizaciones feministas han pedido retirar al artista Kidd Keo del cartel de la la segunda edición del Festival Holika, un evento que tendrá lugar entre el 30 de junio y el 1 de julio en Cortes (Navarra). "Las letras de este autor son completamente explícitas, forman parte de un ideario que considera a las mujeres objetos sexuales a su disposición y promueven actitudes violentas contra las mujeres, como la violación y el feminicidio".
El rapero, según señalan las feministas en un comunicado, ya ha sido denunciado públicamente y rechazado en otros festivales, como el Viña Rock, por el "contenido misógino" de sus letras, tales como "Mi mujer me ha dejado porque es una puta" o "Voy a follarme a esta puta, hacer famosa a la puta, voy a hacer que se lo crea, voy a meterla en la tumba".
De este modo, las organizaciones critican que la empresa promotora "promueva la cultura de la violación" al contratar este tipo de espectáculos. Asimismo, denuncian que el Ayuntamiento de Cortes, "que ha cedido el campo de fútbol para el evento", dé cobertura a un mensaje que "perpetúa la violencia contra las mujeres y normaliza la cultura misógina sin tan siquiera cuestionarla".
Hacen un llamamiento a todas las instituciones públicas "comprometidas con la igualdad" a actuar "de forma honesta ante esta situación". "¡El machismo mata, y la pasividad ante él también! ¡Nos queremos vivas!", han zanjado.
