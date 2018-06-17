Público
Violencia Machista Un hombre asesina de dos disparos a su pareja en Granada

Ambos tenían hijos en común y no había denuncias previas por violencia machista. Con este, ya son 40 los feminicidios perpetrados en España en lo que va de año, de los cuales 14 constituirían cifras oficiales de violencia de género.

Telefono maltrato 016

La mujer a quien presuntamente su pareja hirió de dos disparos en la puerta de su domicilio este sábado en la localidad granadina de Guadahortuna ha fallecido este domingo, según han confirmado fuentes sanitarias.

El presunto autor de este crimen, de 53 años de edad, fue detenido el sábado en Guadahortuna acusado de disparar en dos ocasiones a su pareja, una mujer de unos 40 años de edad, que, como consecuencia de esta agresión, resultó herida de gravedad y finalmente ha muerto este domingo.

Con este, ya son 40 los feminicidios perpetrados en España en lo que va de año, según datos de Feminicidio.net. Además, de confirmarse la responsabilidad de la expareja de la mujer asesinada, serían 14 contabilizados según estadísticas oficiales de violencia de género, que solo tienen en cuenta aquellos casos en los que el asesino mantuviera o hubiese mantenido una relación sentimental con la mujer.

El Instituto Armado ha señalado que la pareja, con varios hijos en común, no convivía actualmente en la misma residencia y tampoco existían denuncias previas por violencia de género. 

Además, las fuentes precisaron que el hombre empleó un revolver que tenía de forma ilegal, por lo que ha sido también intervenido por los agentes de la Benemérita.

Ayer, el detenido estaba acusado inicialmente de un presunto delito de homicidio en grado de tentativa, antes que de finalmente muriese asesinada la mujer, y de tenencia ilícita de armas. Así, se encuentra en dependencias policiales mientras la Guardia Local concluye las diligencias del caso. La Benemérita indicó que se espera que el hombre pase a disposición judicial este lunes.

