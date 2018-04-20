Un hombre mata a su expareja y a la madre de esta en una vivienda en Vitoria

Un hombre ha matado presuntamente a su expareja y a la madre de esta en una vivienda en Vitoria. El supuesto asesino, que habría utilizado un arma blanca, ha sido detenido tras prender fuego a la vivienda y saltar desde un octavo piso a una lona colocada por los bomberos.
Fuentes del Departamento vasco de Seguridad han confirmado que la mujer más joven ha sido al parecer degollada y ha fallecido prácticamente en el acto, mientras que su madre ha muerto cuando era trasladada al hospital de Txagorritxu de la capital alavesa.
Los hechos han comenzado sobre las 11.30 horas en un edificio ubicado en el número 6 de la calle Julián de Arrese, en el barrio de Lakua de la capital alavesa. El presunto autor del crimen habría matado a la mujer más joven, con la que al parecer había mantenido en el pasado una relación sentimental.
El agresor se ha atrincherado en la vivienda y, cuando la Unidad de Intervención de la Ertzaintza ha entrado en el edificio, ha prendido fuego al piso. Los bomberos han colocado una lona ante la posibilidad de que el hombre se tirara a la calle, lo ha hecho hacia las 13.00 horas y posteriormente ha sido detenido e introducido en una ambulancia para trasladarlo a un hospital.
