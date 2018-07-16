Hallan muertos a un matrimonio y sus dos hijas en su casa de La Orotava

Un matrimonio y sus dos hijas menores han aparecido este lunes muertos en su casa en La Orotava, al norte de Tenerife, ha informado fuentes de la investigación.
Los cadáveres de las cuatro personas han sido localizados en su vivienda de este municipio del norte de la isla canaria, según ha informado la Guardia Civil, que se ha hecho cargo de las investigaciones y no descarta ninguna hipótesis del suceso.
Los primeros indicios apuntan que los cadáveres del matrimonio y sus dos hijas de tres y cinco años no tienen signos violentos. Aunque todas las hipótesis se mantienen abiertas, en principio y tras una primera inspección del lugar del suceso, los investigadores señalan que no se trataría de un nuevo caso de violencia machista.
La Guardia Civil ha hallado una nota manuscrita en la casa, según ha informado el alcalde de la localidad tinerfeña, Francisco Linares, quien asegura que se desconoce quién escribió la nota y que no se puede adelantar ninguna hipótesis.
Linares ha afirmado que se trata de una familia "normal", sin denuncias previas por violencia de género, y que habían estado el domingo en una fiesta junto a sus hijos. Ha señalado que al parecer no hay señales de disparos y ha destacado que se está a la espera de que la jueza proceda al levantamiento de los cadáveres.
El concejal de Seguridad, Narciso Pérez, ha precisado que hacia las 12:30 horas la Guardia Civil recibió una alerta en la que informaba sobre estos hechos y al acceder al interior de la vivienda, situada en la calle Cruz de los Martillos, encontró los cuatro cadáveres. Con todo, los agentes siguen trabajando en la vivienda para recabar más indicios sobre lo ocurrido.
