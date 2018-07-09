La Guardia Civil ha detenido esta madrugada a un varón de 59 años acusado de matar a su mujer de la misma nacionalidad en un altercado en la Plaza de la Estación de Collado Villalba.
Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han informado que el suceso ocurrió a las 00:50 horas de esta madrugada cuando recibieron el aviso de un incidente en la citada plaza, hasta donde se desplazó un equipo de SUMMA que sólo pudo certificar el asesinato de la mujer, de 48 años.
Posteriormente, la Guardia Civil detuvo a la pareja sentimental de la víctima.
Los investigadores están a la espera de la autopsia para determinar las causas de su asesinato.
