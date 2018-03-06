Público
Un hombre intenta quemarse a lo bonzo en el interior de los Juzgados de Plasencia

Había sido citado esta mañana para recibir una notificación y cuando se encontraba frente a los funcionarios ha sacado una botella con gasolina, se ha rociado el cuerpo y ha pretendido prenderse fuego. "Hasta aquí hemos llegado", ha gritado.

Juzgados de Plasencia.

Un hombre ha sido detenido este martes tras rociarse el cuerpo con gasolina e intentar prenderse fuego cuando se encontraba en el interior de los Juzgados de Plasencia (Cáceres).

Según han informado a Efe fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Extremadura, el detenido, al parecer, había sido citado esta mañana en el Juzgado Número 1 de la capital del Jerte para recibir una notificación.

Cuando se encontraba frente a los funcionarios ha sacado una botella con gasolina, se ha rociado el cuerpo y ha pretendido prenderse fuego. La gasolina, que no llegó a prender, ha llegado hasta una mesa ocupada por un funcionario.

"Hasta aquí hemos llegado", ha dicho el hombre, según ha comentado a Efe un abogado que ha presenciado lo ocurrido. El hombre ha sido reducido por la seguridad del Palacio de Justicia, con la ayuda de varios funcionarios, y puesto a disposición de la Policía Nacional.

