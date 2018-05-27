Público
Público

Un hombre sufre un accidente de tráfico y al salir del coche cae por un barranco

El afectado y único ocupante del vehículo se precipita por un barranco y resulta herido por policontusiones. 

Un hombre de 61 años que sufrió un accidente de tráfico en la N-630, a la altura de Baños de Montemayor (Cáceres), cayó por un barranco a un arroyo al salir del coche y resultó herido por policontusiones, según ha informado el 112.

El accidente de tráfico se produjo poco antes de las 23:30 horas de ayer a la altura del kilómetro 427 de la N-630. Debido a que el afectado y único ocupante del vehículo había caído por el barranco, el 112 movilizó a los bomberos del parque de Plasencia para su rescate, pero finalmente no fue necesaria su actuación.

El hombre fue atendido en primer lugar por el equipo médico de la localidad limítrofe de Hervás y posteriormente por la unidad medicalizada con base en Plasencia que se desplazó al lugar, que finalmente lo trasladó al Hospital Virgen del Puerto de la capital del Jerte con pronóstico menos grave.

