Público
Público

Cornellà de Llobregat Un hombre se suicida en Cornellà de Llobregat antes de ser desahuciado 

El hombre, de 45 años de edad, se ha suicidado justo antes de que la comitiva judicial y los Mossos llevaran a cabo la orden de desahucio.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0

Un hombre de unos 45 años se ha suicidado en Cornellà de Llobregat (Barcelona) justo antes de que la comitiva judicial y los Mossos llevaran a cabo la orden de desahucio, según informa la Cadena Ser.

El hombre, que residía junto a su pareja en un piso de alquiler, se ha arrojado desde la decena planta del edificio situado en el número 7 del pasaje Camèlia de la localidad barcelonesa tras la llegada de la comitiva judicial.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas