Violencia machista El hombre que tiró el sábado a su pareja desde un segundo piso en L'Hospitalet de Llobregat tiene antecedentes por maltrato

El pasado mes de marzo la mujer ya había denunciado a su agresor. La víctima tiene varias fracturas y su vida no corre peligro. 

Calle Llobregat de L' Hospitalet de Llobregat, donde tuvo lugar el suceso.

El hombre que fue detenido ayer, sábado, en L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) como sospechoso de haber tirado a su pareja desde un segundo piso tras una discusión tiene un antecedente por maltratar a la misma persona el pasado mes de marzo, según han explicado a Efe fuentes de la investigación.

El suceso ocurrió en la madrugada del sábado en la calle Llobregat de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) cuando, sobre las 04:30 horas, la policía fue alertada de que una mujer había caído desde un segundo piso a la calle y había sido trasladada a un hospital con diversas fracturas, aunque su vida no corre peligro.

Tras tomar declaración a la pareja de la víctima y a otros testigos, el hombre fue arrestado como sospechoso de una tentativa de homicidio, y está previsto que pase mañana, lunes, a disposición judicial.

La detención se produjo después de que los mossos averiguaran que la pareja, que se encontraba sola en la vivienda, había mantenido una discusión previamente, aunque aún están averiguando las circunstancias concretas del incidente.

La alcaldesa de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Núria Marín, lamentó el sábado este presunto nuevo caso de violencia machista y escribió un tuit en el que clamó: "¡Basta!".

"Hoy ha sido en Collblanc y afortunadamente nuestra vecina puede contarlo, pero la violencia machista le ha costado una pierna rota, ¿Hasta cuando?. Tomemos conciencia de que éste es un problema de tod@s!, escribió la alcaldesa.

