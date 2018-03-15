El Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño de Jesús, en Madrid, ha presentado este jueves el primer proyecto que estudiará los efectos de las intervenciones asistidas con perros en adolescentes con anorexia y bulimia, para complementar los tratamientos médicos y psicológicos.
El proyecto se ha presentado en el hospital y cuenta con la colaboración de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos. Se trata de un estudio "pionero" que constará de 18 sesiones semanales con adolescentes de entre 13 y 17 años, que siguen un tratamiento en la Unidad de Trastornos de la Conducta Alimentaria (UTCA) de este centro.
La jefa del Servicio de Psiquiatría y Psicología del Hospital Niño Jesús, Montserrat Graell, ha asegurado que este proyecto podrá "determinar y mejorar las técnicas de psicoterapia, analizar el papel de neurociencia en el tratamiento y explorar la intervención de los agentes sociales en los tratamientos".
Ha insistido en que avanzar en esta disciplina es de "crucial importancia" porque este tipo de trastornos mentales afectan a "casi 200.000 menores en España, de los cuales solo el 20 % siguen un tratamiento".
Por su parte, el director de intervenciones asistidas con animales de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, Israel González, ha insistido en que los animales "no tienen la capacidad de curar" sino que son el "vehículo" con el que trabajan los terapeutas para "conseguir unos objetivos" que serán "accesibles" gracias a la relación entre el animal y el adolescente.
Estas sesiones se iniciarán este viernes y serán divididas en tres grupos -"un tanto homogéneos para asegurar la efectividad"- en los que participarán cinco pacientes junto al perro, un monitor y un terapeuta.
El vicerrector de la Rey Juan Carlos, David Ortega, ha señalado que se trata de un proyecto "pionero" con el que esperan poder "avanzar en la mejora de la calidad de vida" de los pacientes y ahondar en nuevas fórmulas terapéuticas.
