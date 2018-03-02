Público
Huelga feminista 8-M El cardenal Osoro: la Virgen María también haría huelga para "defender sus derechos"

El arzobispo de Madrid afirma que incluso el Papa Francisco marca a los obispos de todo el mundo la dirección de defender la dignidad de las mujeres

El arzobispo de Madrid, Carlos Osoro. EUROPA PRESS

El cardenal arzobispo de Madrid, Carlos Osoro, ha asegurado que "comprende" a las mujeres que secundarán la 'huelga feminista' del próximo 8 de marzo, Día Internacional de la Mujer, para denunciar desde la brecha salarial hasta la precariedad laboral, porque "hay que defender sus derechos" y se ha mostrado convencido de que hasta la propia Virgen María "lo haría".

"Lo comprendo, claro (que las mujeres hagan huelga el 8 de marzo). Hay que defender sus derechos. Lo haría también, lo hace también de hecho, la Santísima Virgen María", ha asegurado Osoro en declaraciones a los medios, tras la presentación de un libro este jueves 1 de marzo en Madrid.

Según ha defendido, "la expresión máxima de la dignidad de la mujer está en la Virgen María" porque es "madre" y porque "está siempre en los momentos más necesarios de la vida del ser humano", como lo estuvo con Jesucristo.

Por ello, ha indicado que no le extraña que el Papa Francisco marque a los obispos de todo el mundo la dirección de defender la dignidad de las mujeres porque, a su juicio, no hay "más valor que el que da el Señor a la mujer".

"El más maravilloso y más grande relato, la valoración más preciosa que se puede hacer de la mujer está en la Virgen María", ha subrayado Osoro.

Así lo ha asegurado este jueves el arzobispo de Madrid tras el acto de presentación en el ISEM Fashion Business School, del libro 'En la tierra como en el cielo' (RIALP), del periodista Álvaro Sánchez León, que cuenta a través de 45 entrevistas la vida del segundo sucesor de san Josemaría al frente del Opus Dei, Javier Echevarría (1932-2016).

