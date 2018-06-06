Público
Público

Huelva La Guardia Civil investiga un nuevo caso de abusos sexuales a temporeras de la fresa

Con este caso ya son dos los investigados por abusos sexuales a temporeras marroquíes que trabajan en las explotaciones freseras en la región de Huelva.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Campo de trabajo para la recolección de la fresa en Huelva. / Europa Press

Campo de trabajo para la recolección de la fresa en Huelva. / Europa Press

La Guardia Civil investiga a un hombre acusado de abusar sexualmente de una temporera inmigrante de una finca de Almonte (Huelva), que denunció los hechos.

Fuentes del instituto armado han informado de que la denuncia se presentó el pasado domingo, junto a las de otras tres trabajadoras de esta misma finca que ponían en conocimiento de los agentes que habían sufrido insinuaciones sexuales.

Con este caso ya son dos los investigados por abusos sexuales a temporeras marroquíes que trabajan en las explotaciones freseras.

La semana pasada la Fiscalía de Huelva remitió al Juzgado de Moguer las diligencias de investigación que mantenía abiertas por otro caso de abusos sexuales en Moguer.

En esta denuncia, cuatro mujeres marroquíes coincidieron en afirmar que los abusos sexuales fueron protagonizados por un encargado de una explotación agraria de Moguer.

Etiquetas