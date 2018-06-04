Identifican a los posibles agresores de la menor en la sala Razzmatazz de Barcelona

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han identificado a varias personas que podrían ser los autores de la agresión sexual a una menor en la sala Razzmatazz de Barcelona. La policía catalana ha abierto una investigación por una presunta agresión múltiple que se produjo en el 'backstage' de la discoteca durante la madrugada del viernes al sábado.
Razzmatazz ha emitido un comunicado a través de una publicación en Twitter en la que ha asegurado que "ha puesto a disposición de las autoridades todos los medios necesarios para esclarecer los hechos" y ha condenado el incidente.
