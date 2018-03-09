Las funcionarias de la ciudad de Berna, capital de Suiza, tendrán a partir de ahora un día festivo cada 8 de marzo, coincidiendo con el Día Internacional de la Mujer, hasta que alcancen la igualdad salarial con sus colegas masculinos.
La decisión fue adoptada en el Parlamento de esta jurisdicción por iniciativa de los Jóvenes Socialistas.
Las instituciones municipales "no han conseguido aún tratar a sus empleados de manera igualitaria, así que hacía falta una señal fuerte, un acto simbólico para recordar que se trata de algo urgente", declaró la presidenta de los Jóvenes Socialistas de Suiza, Tamara Funiciello, a la agencia de noticias Ats.
A nivel de las dependencias de la ciudad de Berna, la discriminación salarial entre hombres y mujeres es del 1,8%.
Según la moción votada por el Parlamento, eso implica que 2.300 empleadas de la administración municipal deben trabajar 3,3 días más que los hombres para ganar el mismo dinero que ellos, de modo que otorgarles un día festivo no acaba con la brecha salarial.
