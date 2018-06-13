Indignación en El Bierzo por un show "sexista" en una concentración motera

Dos mujeres semidesnudas lavando una moto. Esa ha sido la denigrante imagen que se pudo ver el pasado sábado por la tarde en la Plaza del Ayuntamiento de Toral de los Vados. La agrupación local Cuervos Rojos organizaron una concentración motera y un espectáculo que ha disgustado mucho a los vecinos de la localidad de la comarca leonesa de El Bierzo.
Unas 300 personas se dieron pie en la XII Concentración de moteros y fueron testigos de la actuación programada en la que dos mujeres se iban quedando sin ropa mientras lavaban dos motocicletas. Los vecinos denuncian el "carácter sexista de la actividad" tal y como recogen las reclamaciones ofrecidas a la Asamblea Comarcal de Izquierda Unida del Bierzo.
"Es inadmisible que en la programación de la quedada motera se ofrezca como actividad tal espectáculo que cosifica a las mujeres, a las cinco de la tarde y con la presencia de menores", dicen. Apunta IU que "a las mujeres en este acto se las representa como un cuerpo, un objeto y mostrando un comportamiento estereotipado".
Además, instan al Ayuntamiento "para que no ceda el uso de los espacios públicos para llevar a cabo actividades" que suponen un "tratamiento discriminatorio hacia las mujeres". Por su parte, el Ayuntamiento lamenta que IU hable de "discriminación" en algo que considera espectáculo "no es una provocación".
El alcalde de Toral de los Vados, el socialista, Pedro Fernández defendió que haya este tipo de espectáculos "es natural" y que están dentro de la libre expresión. Asegura que no le han llegado críticas vecinales al respecto aunque reconoce que no acudió al evento la tarde del sábado.
El Colectivo 8M de El Bierzo reclama una disculpa
El Colectivo 8M pide al Ayuntamiento que se disculpe por las palabras del alcalde Fernández y por haber permitido un show motero de tales características. "Las mujeres no somos objetos no propiedad privada", ha recordado al consistorio.
Consideran que ha sido "un error" esa justificación y demandan un cambio de postura "que pida disculpas y haga una rectificación pública", añaden "o, de no ser así, que dimita".
