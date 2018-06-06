Un grupo de unos 400 inmigrantes subsaharianos han intentado esta mañana entrar en Ceuta a través de la valla fronteriza y han sido contenidos en una acción conjunta entre Marruecos y España, aunque finalmente uno de ellos ha entrado herido.
Según han informado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno, el intento de entrada se ha producido a las 07,00 horas de la mañana de hoy cuando estas personas intentaron entrar por la doble valla fronteriza situada a seis metros de altura. Los 400 inmigrantes subsaharianos pretendían acceder por una zona próxima a la Inspección Técnica de Vehículos (ITV), lo que obligó a un rápido despliegue policial a los dos lados de la frontera.
La mayor parte del grupo pudo ser contenido por Marruecos pero otros consiguieron llegar a la valla, siendo todos ellos rechazados por la Guardia Civil. Uno de los inmigrantes resultó herido, por lo que entró en Ceuta y fue atendido por los voluntarios de la Cruz Roja Española. La Delegación del Gobierno ha destacado que se desconoce si en la intervención pudo entrar alguna persona más.
