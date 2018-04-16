Efectivos de la Gendarmería marroquí evitaron la noche del domingo el intento de unas 50 personas de origen subsahariano de entrar a Ceuta. Fuentes policiales han añadido que el grupo de migrantes fue "contenido y dispersado" por las fuerzas de seguridad de Marruecos, con ayuda de varios militares, aunque las fuerzas de seguridad españolas no tuvieron que intervenir.
El grupo fue interceptado cuando se encontraba a medio kilómetro de la frontera, que pretendían cruzar a la carrera para, posteriormente, intentar bordear el espigón a nado y llegar a la Ciudad Autónoma.
Ninguno logró alcanzar el mar, han detallado las fuentes, que no han precisado si se han producido heridos como resultado de la interverción policial.
