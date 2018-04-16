Público
Inmigración Gendarmes marroquíes bloquean a unos 50 migrantes cuando trataban de cruzar a Ceuta

Las fuerzas de seguridad españolas no han intervenido en la operación. Ninguno de los migrantes logró alcanzar la costa para cruzar a nado el espigó que separa Marruecos de la Ciudad Autónoma.

Subsaharianos intentan cruzar la frontera norte de Benzú que separa Ceuta de Marruecos - EFE

Efectivos de la Gendarmería marroquí evitaron la noche del domingo el intento de unas 50 personas de origen subsahariano de entrar a Ceuta. Fuentes policiales han añadido que el grupo de migrantes fue "contenido y dispersado" por las fuerzas de seguridad de Marruecos, con ayuda de varios militares, aunque las fuerzas de seguridad españolas no tuvieron que intervenir.

El grupo fue interceptado cuando se encontraba a medio kilómetro de la frontera, que pretendían cruzar a la carrera para, posteriormente, intentar bordear el espigón a nado y llegar a la Ciudad Autónoma.

Ninguno logró alcanzar el mar, han detallado las fuentes, que no han precisado si se  han producido heridos como resultado de la interverción policial.

