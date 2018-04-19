El número de personas rescatadas cuando viajaban en patera por las costas andaluzas en lo que va de año es de 3.366, un 29,5 por ciento más que en el mismo periodo de 2017, ha indicado hoy el delegado del Gobierno, Antonio Sanz.

En declaraciones a los periodistas en Huelva ha matizado que desde el pasado 1 de enero hasta el día de hoy han llegado 133 pateras, cifra que representa un 23 por ciento más que en 2017.

Sanz ha precisado que "el crecimiento es inferior con respecto a años anteriores, aunque hay que tener en cuenta que hemos pasado una época de temporales importantes".

"En el momento que viene el buen tiempo el número de pateras que llegan a nuestras costas aumenta, no en vano está siendo constante en los últimos días; por eso no me atrevería a decir cómo se comporta el año", ha apuntado el delegado, quien ha asegurado que están "preparados para ello".

Sanz ha remarcado que "España tiene una actitud de solidaridad y de atención en relación con la inmigración, salvando vidas, gracias, fundamentalmente, al trabajo coordinado de la fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del Estado, Salvamento Marítimo, Protección Civil y Cruz Roja".