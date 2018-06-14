El buque de la armada estadounidense Trenton que rescató el pasado martes a 40 inmigrantes tras un naufragio en la costa de Libia se encuentra aún a la espera de destino, puesto que todavía aguarda una respuesta de Italia, informó hoy en una nota. En el comunicado, las Fuerzas Navales de Estados Unidos para Europa y África con base en Nápoles (sur de Italia), a las que pertenece este barco, explican que el pasado martes 12 de junio "se dio asistencia a las personas en apuros" que encontraron mientras realizaban operaciones de rutina en el mar Mediterráneo.

Se lanzaron así desde el buque Trenton abundan, "dos lanchas y un bote de rescate" y se "recuperaron a 40 personas afectadas", las cuales en estado de "angustia", describen, "fueron llevadas de inmediato a Trenton y provistas de comida, agua, ropa y atención médica".

Las Fuerzas Navales de Estados Unidos para Europa y África con base en Nápoles aclararon que "la tripulación del Trenton observó inicialmente aproximadamente 12 cuerpos en el agua que parecían no responder". "El RHIB (bote rígido) y el bote de rescate rápido realizaron una búsqueda de seguimiento de estos cuerpos, pero no encontraron ninguna persona más", añadieron, lo que hace entender que no recuperaron los cadáveres.

La ONG alemana Sea Watch se encontraba cerca del barco estadounidense después de que fue contactada por esta nave para que ayudase tras el naufragio que se produjo el martes a pocas millas de Libia. Explicaron que entonces contactaron al centro de coordinación de Rescates de Roma ofreciéndoles la disponibilidad de trasladar a estos inmigrantes para llevarles a un puerto seguro, pero que nunca recibieron respuesta.

El ministro de Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, amenazó en sus redes sociales al barco de esta ONG alemana con que se negaría a acoger a los inmigrantes que rescatase.